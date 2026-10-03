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Five Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

The Indian Embassy in Oman coordinated the rescue, and all five Indian nationals have been safely brought ashore. The embassy thanked Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance in the operation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Five Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Five Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
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