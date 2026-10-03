/Five Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the Indian seafarers. We thank the Omani authorities for their support,” the ministry said.