/Five Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

Five Indian nationals aboard the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III have been rescued after the vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Saturday. The Indian Embassy in Oman coordinated the rescue, and all five Indian nationals have been safely brought ashore. The embassy thanked Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance in the operation.
“Rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III. We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad,” the MEA stated in a post on X.
In a separate statement, the Embassy of India in Oman said, “Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance.”
The latest incident comes weeks after an attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off Oman's east coast, which left one Indian seafarer dead and 19 others rescued.
On September 23, the MEA strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. It also said the Indian Embassy in Oman was in close contact with local authorities to arrange the early repatriation of the rescued seafarers.
“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the Indian seafarers. We thank the Omani authorities for their support,” the ministry said.
The ministry has raised concerns over repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the region, warning that such incidents threaten the safety of seafarers and disrupt maritime trade.
The MEA called for dialogue and diplomacy to ease tensions and restore peace, stressing that commercial ships, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted.
“We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable the early return of peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest,” the statement added.
(With IANS inputs)
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