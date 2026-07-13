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Tamil Nadu: Five killed, dozens injured in devastating Madurai bus collision

Five people died and 42 were injured after a private omni bus collided with a TNSTC bus near Kottampatti in Madurai. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Tamil Nadu: Five killed, dozens injured in devastating Madurai bus collision
Image Credit: IANS.

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