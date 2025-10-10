Advertisement
Five Killed As House In Ayodhya District Collapses Due To Blast

Dr Ashish Pathak, Emergency Medical Officer, District Hospital, Ayodhya, said five people have been brought here with burn injuries, including three children and two adults.

Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
AYODHYA: Five people were killed after a house in Ayodhya district collapsed due to a blast, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in a village under the Purakalandar police station. Those killed included three children and two adults, the officials said.

Dr Ashish Pathak, Emergency Medical Officer, District Hospital, Ayodhya, said five people have been brought here with burn injuries, including three children and two adults.

"All were brought dead," he said. Police are carrying out investigations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of an explosion in a house in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya SP Gaurav Grover said, "Around 7:15 pm, we received information that the roof of a house located outside the village in the fields had collapsed, causing a massive explosion. Upon arriving at the spot, our rescue team, police, and administrative officials immediately launched a rescue operation. This house primarily belongs to Pappu Gupta, a resident of the village, who lives there with his family. He and the other injured were immediately shifted to the hospital, where five people have been declared dead so far... Our team is collecting evidence from the scene. The heavy debris present here has been removed initially. A search operation is underway in the surrounding area and will continue until the investigation is complete."

The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the deceased and directed officials to reach the spot and expedite relief work immediately. He gave directions for the immediate transportation of the injured to the hospital and for their proper treatment.

On Wednesday, six people were injured in blasts in two scooters parked in a Kanpur market, police officials had said.

