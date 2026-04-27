Five killed as SUV collides with tractor trolley in MP's Narmadapuram

A celebratory return from a wedding ceremony turned into a scene of devastating tragedy when a utility vehicle collided with a tractor trolley on the Narmadapuram-Piparia state highway in Madhya Pradesh. The horrific accident that occurred late Monday night near Anchalkheda village resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left seven others with serious injuries. One person died on the spot, while the other four died during treatment. Of the seven injured, two are critical.

Police have said overspeeding may be one of the prime causes of accidents. All the victims were residents of Mahendrawadi and Makhannagar who were travelling home together after participating in a marriage function in Budni.

According to police officials, the collision took place when the driver of the utility vehicle lost control while attempting to negotiate space with an oncoming tractor trolley arriving from the Narmadapuram side.

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The impact was so severe that it caused immediate fatalities and trapped several passengers within the mangled remains of the vehicle. Emergency responders and local people rushed to the site to provide aid and transport the survivors to the Narmadapuram district hospital.

The deceased have been identified by authorities as Shubham Morappa, aged 18, Vineet Yadav, aged 22, Sahil Yadav, aged 19, Hari Singh, aged 57, and Santosh Prajapati. Those currently receiving urgent medical care for severe injuries include Aman Yadav, Vinod Uike, Bharat Yadav, Akash Ivne, Sumit, and Rajesh Dhruve.

Medical staff at the district hospital are working to stabilise the survivors, many of whom are young men in their early twenties.

In the wake of the crash, a pall of gloom has descended over the villages of Mahendrawadi and Makhannagar as families process the loss of their loved ones. Police have officially launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine if factors such as poor visibility or high speeds contributed to the loss of control.

Post-mortem examinations of the five victims are currently being performed as part of the standard legal procedure.

As the investigation continues, local residents have raised concerns regarding the safety of the highway stretch near Anchalkheda, especially during late-night hours when heavy machinery and agricultural vehicles are frequently in transit.