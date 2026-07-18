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  • /Five killed, several injured in blast at Ahmedabad's illegal firecracker factory

Five killed, several injured in blast at Ahmedabad's illegal firecracker factory

The explosion occurred at the factory on Ramol-Gatrad Road, behind the Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp. The blast was heard up to five kilometres away and caused severe damage to the building, leaving several workers trapped beneath the debris.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Five killed, several injured in blast at Ahmedabad's illegal firecracker factory
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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