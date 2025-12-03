Putin's India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to land in New Delhi tomorrow evening, welcoming the invitation from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. Though the visit had faced some delays and stirred criticism from certain Western nations, the Indian government is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event goes down in history. Preparations have been escalated across multiple levels — from security to logistics — to make President Putin’s stay seamless and secure.

From Drones to Commandos

According to reports, ahead of the summit, authorities have prepared a robust five-layer security framework. This includes elite commandos from India’s National Security Guard (NSG), snipers along potential routes, drone surveillance, jammers to block unauthorized signals, and AI-driven monitoring systems. These measures are complemented by high-tech facial recognition cameras to maintain continuous observation. Over forty high-ranking Russian security personnel have already arrived in Delhi to coordinate with the NSG and local police, ensuring that every move of the presidential convoy is tracked in real time and any threat is neutralized promptly.

Coordinated Security

The security detail has been carefully compartmentalized. The outer layers are being managed by the NSG and Delhi Police. Inside that ring, Russia’s Presidential Security Service will take over. For all interactions involving Prime Minister Modi, commandos from India’s Special Protection Group (SPG) will join the inner circle. Meanwhile, every venue — from the hotel where President Putin will stay to potential impromptu locations on his itinerary — is being thoroughly vetted. Authorities are leaving nothing to chance.

Armored Limousine From Moscow

A standout in this high-security arrangement is the arrival of the Russian President’s own state car — the heavily armored limousine known as the Aurus Senat — which is being flown in especially for this visit. The vehicle adds a layer of executive protection, underscoring the importance attached to the safety and dignity of the guest.

Diplomatic Agenda

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) formally confirmed the visit through a statement last Friday, announcing that President Putin will be in India from December 4–5, 2025. According to the MEA, the summit will include bilateral talks between Putin and Prime Minister Modi, and a state banquet hosted by the Indian President. The visit is being framed as an occasion to review advances in the India–Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” Leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global challenges and set priorities for cooperation across defense, energy, trade, and more.