Five more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, India's total confirmed cases surge to 102

New Delhi: The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases surged to 102 in India on Sunday (March 15), according to the data collected from states. However, a confirmation is awaited from the health ministry.

On late Saturday, five more positive cases of Coronavirus were reported from Maharashtra, taking the total number of infection in the state to 31. According to PTI, new cases were detected in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Yavatmal.

Maharashtra government has issues 'The Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 which empowers certain officers to issue an order for surveillance, prevention, control and treatment of Coronavirus.

In Rajasthan, a 24-year-old man has been tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur, taking the total of cases in Rajasthan to four, the state health department confirmed on March 14. The man had recently returned from Spain.

On March 14, India suspended movements of all types of passengers through the international border points with Pakistan from March 16 midnight in wake of the threat from the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said. There will be intensified health inspections at the entry points, which will be allowed along the borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, according to the order.

Diplomats and UN personnel having valid visas may be allowed through the Attari crossing point along the India-Pakistan border. However, they would be subjected to health screening and, if required, they may be subjected to quarantine, the order stated. The operation of existing India-Bangladesh cross-border passengers trains and buses will remain suspended till April 15, it added.