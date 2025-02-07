Five Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Landmine Blast Near LoC In J&K’s Poonch

Five Pakistani terrorists attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory were killed in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday. The explosion occurred in the Battal sector, a heavily monitored area known for infiltration attempts from across the border.

According to official sources, the militants were trying to cross over into India when one of them accidentally stepped on a landmine, triggering a massive explosion. “The impact was devastating, instantly killing all five infiltrators. They were also carrying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which exploded as well, causing further destruction,” a security source said.

The LoC area is equipped with landmines as part of India's anti-infiltration strategy, which also includes night vision devices, electronic surveillance, and human intelligence. The rugged terrain along the LoC, particularly in Poonch and Rajouri, has long been a hotspot for infiltration attempts.

The Indian Army and security forces have increased their monitoring and surveillance along the LoC and in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, as low snowfall this season has kept the mountain passes open, making infiltration easier for terrorists.

Security officials stress that the “no man’s land” close to the LoC serves as a warning—any unauthorized movement in this zone is highly dangerous due to the landmine fields.

In response to the ongoing security threats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting comes in the wake of heightened terrorist activity, including the recent murder of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay in Kulgam. His wife and daughter were injured in the attack, further raising concerns about security in the Valley.

During the meeting, Shah reportedly instructed security forces to ensure “zero infiltration” and maintain a “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism.