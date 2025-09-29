Advertisement
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH NEWS

Five People Dead After Carrier Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, five family members, including two women and two children, died after their motorcycle collided with a speeding carrier vehicle while returning from a ‘mudan’ ceremony.

|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 09:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
Trending Photos

Five People Dead After Carrier Vehicle Hits Motorcycle In Uttar Pradesh's HardoiImage: ANI

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi claimed the lives of five people, including a man, two women, and two children, after a motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle on Monday.

Hardoi DM Anunaya Jha said that the accident occured at the Sursa police station limits and the carrier vehicle has been recovered.

"One man, two women and two children riding on a motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle. All five people died on the spot. The carrier vehicle has been recovered, while the driver is at large. Action is being taken against the vehicle's owner. The family of the deceased will be provided with all possible assistance by the administration," DM Anunaya Jha told reporters.

He further said that the bodies were sent to the Medical College for post-mortem.

According to DM Anunaya Jha, the victims were identified as Santram (30 years), Sangeeta (28 years), Gauri (2 years), Mohini (32 years), and Vasu (9 months).

Eyewitnesses said that the victims were returning home after a 'mudan' ceremony when they were hit by a speeding carrier vehicle.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

