Five policemen shot dead in Naxal attack in Jharkhand' Saraikela

At least five policemen were shot dead on Friday in a Naxal attack in Saraikela district of Jharkhand. In the attack, two sub-inspectors and three constables were killed. Another constable is missing.

Live TV

The Saraikela Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Sinha confirmed the casualties. The incident took place in the Kukud weekly market which falls under the Tiruldih Police Station limit in Saraikela.

The Naxals ran away with the weapons of the police personnel. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.