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  • /Five-star food under scanner after Bengaluru raids uncover expired, spoiled items

Five-star food under scanner after Bengaluru raids uncover expired, spoiled items

The raids were carried out by 30 teams of the Food Safety Department at 26 hotels across Bengaluru. Officials found unhygienic conditions in kitchens and storage areas, while meat was stored without the required labelling. Expired milk packets, old bakery products, spoiled chicken, fish and meat were also found.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
Five-star food under scanner after Bengaluru raids uncover expired, spoiled items

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Zee Media Bureau

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Five-star food under scanner after Bengaluru raids uncover expired, spoiled items
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