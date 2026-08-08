/Five-star food under scanner after Bengaluru raids uncover expired, spoiled items

A series of food safety raids at three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru has raised concerns over hygiene and the quality of food being served at luxury properties, with officials finding expired milk, spoiled meat, old bakery products and fungus-covered vegetables.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the findings, highlighting what the raids uncovered inside the kitchens and food storage areas of several well-known hotels, as well as wider concerns over food adulteration.
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5 स्टार होटल, 3 स्टार होटल में Expired Food
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The raids were carried out by 30 teams of the Food Safety Department at 26 hotels across Bengaluru. Officials found unhygienic conditions in kitchens and storage areas, while meat was stored without the required labelling. Expired milk packets, old bakery products, spoiled chicken, fish and meat were also found.
Among the more serious findings were vegetables that had been stored for weeks and had developed fungus. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were also found being kept in the same refrigerator.
The findings have raised questions over the quality and safety of food served at hotels where customers often pay thousands of rupees for a meal, expecting higher standards of hygiene and quality.
At The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), officials seized 76 kg of meat and 200 kg of vegetables, while 32 litres of expired milk were destroyed. Shangri-La Bengaluru had 15 kg of meat seized, while 19 kg of meat was confiscated from Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.
At Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield, 3 kg of bakery items were destroyed. Taj Yeshwantpur had 72 kg of meat and fish seized.
Radisson Blu (The Atrium) was found with 50 kg of expired chicken, 25 kg of meat, 23 kg of fish and 7 kg of vegetables, all of which were seized.
Several other food products, including tea, oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashews, garlic and black pepper powder, were sent for laboratory testing.
The report also highlighted the high cost of dining at luxury hotels. A meal comprising a starter, dal, kadai paneer, butter chicken, rice, naan, salad, soft drinks and papad can cost around Rs 10,600 before taxes and charges. With 18 per cent GST and 10 per cent service charge, the bill could rise to around Rs 13,000.
The country's hospitality market is estimated at around Rs 2 lakh crore, with 40 to 50 per cent coming from food and beverage sales. This puts the value of food and beverage sales at around Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.
The Bengaluru raids have, however, not been presented as evidence that all three-star or five-star hotels serve unsafe food. Instead, they have brought renewed attention to food safety standards and the need for stricter checks across the hospitality sector.
The concerns extend beyond luxury hotels. The analysis also pointed to recent food safety raids across the country that reportedly uncovered adulterated paneer, ghee and milk.
One of the most alarming findings came from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, where officials raided a flour mill and found 43 sacks of talcum powder weighing around 2,100 kg.
The powder was allegedly being mixed with flour to increase its weight and reduce costs. It was also reportedly used to make flour made from poor-quality or old wheat appear whiter and smoother.
The adulterated flour was then packed and sent to warehouses before reaching consumers.
The findings from Bengaluru and Mainpuri have raised a wider question over food safety, from the kitchens of luxury hotels to products that eventually reach household kitchens, and whether consumers can rely on the quality of what they are paying for.
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