Five Things You Must Know About Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 And 'Blood Moon'

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: A breathtaking celestial event is unfolding now as the Moon slips into Earth’s shadow, creating a stunning 'Blood Moon' during a total lunar eclipse. Visible from large parts of the globe, this natural phenomenon captures the imagination of skywatchers and stargazers alike.

Whether you’re planning to step outside for a glimpse or just want to understand the science behind it, here are five essential things you need to know about the 2025 lunar eclipse and Blood Moon.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | The moon gradually starts turning red as the #LunarEclipse moves from the partial phase to the total phase pic.twitter.com/qcz1fPXbK7 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

1. What Is Blood Moon, And Why Does It Happen

A Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. Instead of going completely dark, the Moon takes on a reddish tint due to sunlight scattering through Earth’s atmosphere, the same reason sunsets appear red. This phenomenon is completely natural and safe to observe with the naked eye.

2. When And Where You Can See It

The 2025 total lunar eclipse will be visible across the world. The exact timing will vary by region, but the eclipse is expected to occur on the night of 7th September 2025. For many, the Moon will rise already tinted red, offering a spectacular sight shortly after sunset.

3. Why This Eclipse Is Special

While lunar eclipses aren’t extremely rare, a total eclipse where the Moon is fully immersed in Earth’s shadow is less common. The 2025 eclipse also coincides with a supermoon, meaning the Moon will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual. This combination enhances the drama of the Blood Moon, making it a must-see event.

#WATCH | Delhi | Mesmerising 'Red Moon' or the 'Blood Moon' as the #LunarEclipse enters its Total phase pic.twitter.com/UNlHsPeoYH — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

4. How To Watch It Safely And Clearly

No special equipment is needed to watch a lunar eclipse; unlike a solar eclipse, it’s completely safe to view with the naked eye. For the best experience, find a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon and minimal light pollution. A pair of binoculars or a telescope can offer a closer look at the Moon’s surface as it darkens and glows red.

5. The Cultural And Scientific Significance

Blood Moons have fascinated humans for centuries, often tied to myths, folklore, and astrological beliefs. Scientifically, they offer a chance to study Earth’s atmosphere and lunar surface conditions. For many, they also serve as a reminder of our planet’s place in the vast solar system, a moment to pause and look up in wonder.

The 2025 Blood Moon is more than just a stunning sight; it’s a cosmic event that connects people across continents under the same night sky. Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or a curious observer, mark your calendar and don’t miss this rare and memorable lunar show.