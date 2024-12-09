Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829779https://zeenews.india.com/india/five-year-old-boy-falls-in-borewell-in-rajasthans-dausa-rescue-operation-underway-2829779.html
NewsIndia
BOREWELL

Five-Year-Old Boy Falls In Borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa; Rescue Operation Underway

Oxygen is being supplied to the boy through a pipe, the officer said, adding that local police along with an SDRF team are working to save him.

 

|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 11:59 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Five-Year-Old Boy Falls In Borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa; Rescue Operation Underway

A five-year-old child fell into an open borewell on Monday in Papada police station area of Rajasthan's Dausa district, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

Aryan was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell this afternoon, and has been trapped at a depth of about 150 feet inside, Nangal Circle Officer Charul Gupta said.

Oxygen is being supplied to the boy through a pipe, the officer said, adding that local police along with an SDRF team are working to save him.

The SDRF team is monitoring the camera inserted in the borewell to see the movement of the child, officials said.

District Collector Devendra Kumar also reached the spot and spoke to the officials about the efforts being made to rescue the child safely.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK