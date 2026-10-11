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  • /Five-year-old kidnaped, killed in Hyderabad; Former security guard wanted

Five-year-old kidnaped, killed in Hyderabad; Former security guard wanted

The kidnapper had reportedly called the girl’s family demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. Though they agreed to pay the money, the accused had later switched off his phone. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Five-year-old kidnaped, killed in Hyderabad; Former security guard wanted

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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