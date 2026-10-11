/Five-year-old kidnaped, killed in Hyderabad; Former security guard wanted

An agriculture scientist’s five-year-old daughter was kidnapped and murdered allegedly by a security guard at a gated community in Secunderabad, police said on Sunday. The girl, who was kidnapped on Saturday evening, was found dead in the cellar of a clubhouse at Villa Orchids in Kowkur, Bollarum, where the family is residing
The girl’s hands and legs were tied, and her body was dumped in a water sump.
The kidnapper had reportedly called the girl’s family demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. Though they agreed to pay the money, the accused had later switched off his phone.
Police suspect that the security guard murdered the child after demanding ransom. The suspect, identified as Vikram, was employed as a security guard at the gated community.
Moses Aureli (5) went missing while playing on Saturday evening near her villa in Villa Orchids in Kowkur under the limits of Bollarum Police Station of Malkajgiri Commissionerate.
Police registered a case on a complaint by the girl’s parents and launched an operation to trace the child. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Vikram was following the girl before kidnapping her.
Police have formed 10 special teams to trace Vikram, whose phone was reportedly switched off near Secunderabad Railway Station.
Several police teams conducted searches in the surrounding areas on Saturday night. Drone cameras were also deployed as part of the search operations.
The police teams checked lodges and hotels around Secunderabad Railway Station.
Police were continuing the efforts to trace the suspect and establish the sequence of events leading to the child's death.
According to residents, the security guard was removed from the job two days ago due to bad behaviour. He is suspected of having kidnapped and killed the child out of the grudge, as Aurelu’s grandfather was part of the committee that sacked Vikram following complaints from many residents.
The girl’s kidnapping and murder sent a shockwave among residents at the gated community and surrounding areas. They demanded that the police immediately apprehend the culprit and ensure that he gets the harshest punishment.
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