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  • /Five years after tragic failure, ISRO’s ‘Naughty Boy’ rocket returns to place 36,000 km eye in the sky over India

Five years after tragic failure, ISRO’s ‘Naughty Boy’ rocket returns to place 36,000 km eye in the sky over India

The ISRO is set to launch EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket to place a continuous 24/7 imaging satellite 36,000 km above earth for disaster tracking, border security and weather monitoring.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 09:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Five years after tragic failure, ISRO’s ‘Naughty Boy’ rocket returns to place 36,000 km eye in the sky over India
Image Credit: EOS-05 imagining satellite. (Photo: ISRO)

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Five years after tragic failure, ISRO’s ‘Naughty Boy’ rocket returns to place 36,000 km eye in the sky over India
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