ZEE MEDIA CONCLAVE

'Fixing Bihar Will Take Time': At Zee Conclave, Prashant Kishor Predicts JD(U)'s Rout In Assembly Polls, Jan Suraaj's Seat Share

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor delivered some of the most striking remarks at Zee Media Conclave for Bihar Assembly Polls 2025 where he claimed that JD(U) is on the way out of power. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Chunav 2025 ZEE Media Conclave: Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor made a series of sharp predictions and bold promises at the Zee Media Conclave in Patna on Wednesday, as Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly polls. Political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor predicted the rout of the JD(U) while making a shocking prediction for the Bihar poll results.

Kishor On Nishant Joining Politics

At the conclave, Kishor delivered some of the most striking remarks. On the question of whether Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant should enter politics — a move backed by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav — Kishor quipped that Tejashwi would prefer “all leaders’ sons” to join politics. “That way, his own entry would seem justified. But if every cricketer’s son had to become a cricketer, then where would Tendulkar, Kohli, or Suryakumar Yadav come from?” he said.

Kishor On JDU's Performance

Kishor said that Nitish Kumar, despite being a long-serving chief minister, failed to live up to the state’s expectations. “He did not loot Bihar, but he also did not take it forward as people had hoped. He could have done much better. And Nitish cannot be compared with Tejashwi Yadav,” he said.

Predicting a major shake-up in Bihar’s political landscape, Kishor claimed that JD(U) would struggle to cross 25 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan too would see its tally reduced. On a hung Assembly, he made it clear: “We will not ally with anyone. If needed, we will go back to the people.”

Will Jun Suraaj Make Impact?

Outlining his vision for Jan Suraaj, Kishor declared, “Our party will either be at the very top or at the very bottom — fewer than 10 seats or more than 150.”

He also laid out key promises if his party forms the government: scrapping the “flawed” liquor prohibition law, providing Rs 2,000 monthly pensions to those over 60, curbing mass migration through a dedicated department, upgrading schools to the standard of Netarhat, linking agriculture to MGNREGA so farmers of cash crops get free labour support, and jailing the “100 most corrupt leaders and officials” while seizing their assets within a year.

“Fixing Bihar will take time,” Kishor admitted, “but we are committed to real change.”

Bihar Chunav 2025 ZEE Media Conclave

Bihar Chunav 2025 ZEE Media Conclave opened with remarks from BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal and saw the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Union ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Nityanand Rai, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, state ministers Shravan Kumar and Madan Sahni, Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, Congress state president Rajesh Kumar Ram, MP Pappu Yadav, BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, and Congress leader Premchandra Mishra, among others.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK