Flags Of Palestine, Iran, Their Leaders' Pictures Displayed During 8th Muharram Procession In Srinagar

During the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar, flags of Palestine and Iran, along with pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, were displayed to show solidarity with Iran and Palestine.

The police had instructed Shia participants not to hoist the flags of Iran, Palestine, or Hezbollah, nor to display images of Iran's Supreme Leader or any other political or religious leaders. However, despite these restrictions, participants displayed Iran and Hezbollah flags, as well as banners supporting Iran, Palestine, and Hezbollah, as an act of solidarity amid rising tensions in West Asia—even though police had warned against such actions.

Pictures of Ayatollah Aga Syed Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Khamenei, and Hassan Nasrallah were also prominently displayed during the procession.

Members of the Shia community stated that these demonstrations reflect a historical and emotional connection between the Shia community of Kashmir and the geopolitical struggles of Iran and Palestine, which they often view as a form of resistance against oppression.

On 4th July 2025, the Shia community in Srinagar held the Muharram procession along its traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate amid tight security. The procession passed through Lal Chowk and M.A. Road before reaching its destination at Dalgate.

Security forces remained highly vigilant throughout the event, and the entire route was kept free of traffic to ensure the smooth passage of the procession. Unlike some other states, there is no restriction on the size of Tazias in Kashmir, though the authorities have issued several guidelines regarding dos and don’ts.

It is worth noting that this 8th-day Muharram procession was banned from 1991 to 2023 due to terrorism concerns. However, in 2023, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration declared that the situation had improved and lifted the ban, allowing the procession to resume after a 32-year hiatus.