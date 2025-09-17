Flash Floods Force Evacuation Of Patients From Manipur’s JNIMS Hospital; Thousands Of Homes Submerged

Patients at Manipur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) were evacuated on Wednesday after floodwaters entered the hospital premises. The hospital administration issued an emergency circular directing the immediate relocation of all inpatients for their safety. New admissions have also been suspended until further notice.

The order was signed by JNIMS Medical Superintendent Lokeshwar Singh with approval from higher authorities.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered flash floods across large parts of Manipur, leaving more than 5,000 homes submerged and damaging vast stretches of farmland in Imphal East and Thoubal districts. Key roads have been cut off due to landslides, severely hampering connectivity.

Two major rivers, the Iril and the Wangjing, breached their embankments, causing widespread flooding in several villages and residential areas. In Imphal East, floodwaters from the Iril river inundated croplands, roads, and bridges, while the Wangjing river rose above danger levels, submerging vast areas in Thoubal district.

Adding to the crisis, the iron bridge at Yairipok across the Thoubal river was washed away, isolating several villages. Teams from the Manipur Fire and Emergency Services have since evacuated stranded residents to relief camps at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East.

In response to the worsening situation, the Manipur government has announced the closure of all schools and colleges for a second straight day.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms over Manipur and other northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, till September 21.