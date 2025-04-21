Flash Floods, Landslides, Snowfall Paralyze Life in Jammu And Kashmir; Schools, Highways Shut

Life in Jammu and Kashmir came to a standstill after flash floods, relentless rains, and landslides forced the government to close schools and highways across the region. The Union Territory is reeling from the aftermath of continuous heavy rainfall that has triggered flash floods and landslides throughout Kashmir and surrounding highways. Dozens of vehicles have been damaged, resulting in losses worth crores, while over three dozen houses have sustained significant damage in Ramban, Kishtwar, and Gurez. Authorities have issued a high alert as further rainfall is expected today.

The unrelenting downpour has also severely impacted agriculture, with apple orchards in Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts among the worst affected. Local farmers are now assessing widespread damage to their crops, raising concerns about the season’s harvest.

In light of the hazardous weather, Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister, Sakina Ittoo, announced the closure of all schools in the Kashmir Valley. “In view of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day on April 21,” she said in a post on social media platform X.

Travel disruptions have further added to the challenges, as landslides and snowfall have blocked major highways connecting Kashmir with Ladakh, Jammu, and the route from Srinagar to Gurez. Extensive rescue and relief operations have been launched, involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and local NGOs.

Unexpected late-April snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of the region, including Gurez, Sonamarg, and Minimarg. Kargil district in Ladakh has also been severely affected, with significant damage to trees, property, and power infrastructure. Many areas remain without electricity as the Electric Distribution Division in Kargil works around the clock to restore services—efforts that have been slowed by the ongoing adverse weather.

Meanwhile, water levels in rivers and tributaries across the Kashmir Valley have risen sharply. The River Jhelum, which had been flowing at a low level until recently, is now seeing a significant increase in water flow. However, officials from the Flood and Irrigation Department have assured residents that there is no immediate threat of widespread flooding.