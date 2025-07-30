Flats In Gurugram Selling For More Than Burj Khalifa Flats – Check 1-3 BHK Prices

New Delhi: In a trend that reflects a sharp rise in high-end real estate prices, apartments in some of Gurugram’s top luxury projects have now surpassed the cost of similar units in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Prices in developments such as DLF Camellias, Aralias and Magnolias have reached Rs 75-80 crore for 1BHK and 2BHK units, with larger 3BHK apartments reportedly selling for Rs 150-190 crore. The per square foot rate in these projects has gone up to Rs 1.8 lakh, among the highest in the country.

In contrast, a typical 1BHK apartment in Burj Khalifa is priced between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 4.3 crore, while larger 3BHK units are available for Rs 12-14 crore. Even premium penthouses in the world’s tallest tower rarely exceed Rs 200 crore.

Property analysts say the surge in Gurugram’s prices is being driven by a combination of limited supply, growing demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals and increased investment by NRIs post-pandemic.

Improved infrastructure, the expansion of corporate offices and newer luxury amenities have also contributed to the city’s rising appeal among affluent buyers.

Over the last five years, average property rates in key Gurugram sectors have increased by more than 80%. In 2020, most high-end projects were priced around Rs 7,000 per sq ft. Today, some of the same developments are selling at over Rs 1.5 lakh per sq ft.

Industry insiders expect the demand for exclusive and low-density housing in Gurugram to remain strong, especially with limited inventory in marquee projects. The city’s luxury real estate is increasingly being viewed as a long-term investment by both domestic and overseas buyers.

The trend does not look like it is slowing. With India’s wealthy growing in number and global exposure, Gurugram is slowly transforming into a residential brand of its own. Not just an office hub. Not just a suburb of Delhi. But a luxury address on par with the world’s best even Burj Khalifa.