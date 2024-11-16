'Flies Abroad After Making Promises': Amit Shah Jabs Rahul Gandhi In Jharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: With Jharkhand Assembly elections inching closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack against the Congress-JMM alliance in the state, targeting the top brass of the coalition. The latest attack came from Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who took potshots at the Congress and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he flies abroad after making promises.

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the party's leader Rahul Gandhi believes in flying abroad after making promises, while it is only the BJP that fulfills what its guarantees.

While addressing a rally at Madhupur in Deoghar district, the former BJP chief lashed out at the Congess and said that while terrorists not only attacked India but also enjoyed biryani after killing people during the UPA rule, on the other hand, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government wiped out terrorists through surgical and air strikes.

"Rahul Baba makes promises one after another, but after making promises he flies abroad... But on the other hand, PM Modi's promise is like one etched on stone (patthar ki lakeer). He fulfills what he promises. BJP fulfills its guarantees, and only we can shape Jharkhand. The Congress, JMM, and RJD can never work in the interest of the state," he said.

During the poll rally, Shah cornered the ruling JMM-led coalition and accused it of turning infiltrators into its 'vote bank'.

He emphasized that illegal immigration will be checked once the BJP is voted to power in the state.

"Infiltrators are posing a threat not only to the tribals but also to the state's youth by snatching jobs and fuelling crime. The Jharkhand High Court had been directed to identify and deport infiltrators. While the Centre agreed, the Hemant Soren government in the state didn't," he claimed.

The Union Home Minister also stated that the Jharkhand elections are not to change MLAs, the chief minister, or the government but to shape the future of youth and the poor and to check corruption. He said that while Jharkhand powers the nation with coal, the people of the state have remained poor.

Shah claimed that if the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand, the party will make it the most prosperous state in the country in five years. He asserted that India will become the third-largest economy in the world before December 2027.

(With PTI Inputs)