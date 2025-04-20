Advertisement
DIGITAL RAPE

Flight Attendant 'Digitally Raped' At Medanta Hospital ICU; Accused Arrested

A Medanta Hospital technician was arrested for allegedly committing 'digital rape' on a flight attendant in the ICU. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Flight Attendant 'Digitally Raped' At Medanta Hospital ICU; Accused Arrested Representative Image (Pixabay)

The technician employed at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, who was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a flight steward, had watched pornographic videos both before and after committing the crime, according to Gurugram Police on Saturday.

The accused identified as 25-year-old Deepak, a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, was arrested on Friday by the special investigation team constituted in this case.

He allegedly committed 'digital rape' on a 46-year-old flight attendant inside the ICU of Medanta Hospital on April 6.

According to the PTI, the police informed that the accused was identified after questioning hospital staff, including doctors, and reviewing footage from over 800 CCTV cameras.

Police said the accused's mobile search history confirmed the claim, adding that he has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. He had been employed as a technician at the hospital for the past five months.

He has confessed to the crime, police said on Friday. 

