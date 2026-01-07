Flight Cancellations Today: Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories For Passengers As Fog Hits Delhi, Kolkata

Flight Cancellations Today: Several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories amid predictions of dense fog across northern and eastern parts of India. Passengers have been warned of possible flight delays and cancellations due to poor visibility.

Air India on X said, “Heavy fog and reduced visibility are forecast for Delhi and parts of northern India tomorrow morning. These conditions may have a cascading impact on flight schedules across our network.”

In a statement shared on X, Air India said it is closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to reduce disruptions. However, the airline noted that unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations may still occur.

​We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken some proactive… — Air India (@airindia) January 6, 2026

FogCare Initiative for Passengers

Under its FogCare initiative, Air India said passengers booked on flights likely to be affected by fog will receive advance alerts. These alerts allow travelers to reschedule their flights at no extra cost or cancel their bookings and receive a full refund without any penalty.

The airline advised passengers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra travel time due to weather-related challenges. Air India emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation during these weather-related challenges,” Air India wrote on X.

Low Visibility Affects Eastern India

Visibility levels in Kolkata remain low, impacting flight operations. Several flights in and out of the city are now operating with revised schedules. Airlines said delays are likely, and cancellations cannot be ruled out as weather conditions show no immediate signs of improvement.



Some flights may experience delays, and cancellations remain a possibility as the weather shows no signs of improvement. We encourage you to monitor your flight… IndiGo (IndiGo6E) January 7, 2026

Passengers Asked to Stay Updated

Airlines have urged passengers to regularly monitor their flight status through official websites or apps. Travelers whose flights are impacted can rebook their journeys or request refunds online.