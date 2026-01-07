Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004040https://zeenews.india.com/india/flight-cancellations-today-air-india-indigo-issue-advisories-for-passengers-as-fog-hits-delhi-kolkata-3004040.html
NewsIndiaFlight Cancellations Today: Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories For Passengers As Fog Hits Delhi, Kolkata
FLIGHT DELAYS DELHI

Flight Cancellations Today: Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories For Passengers As Fog Hits Delhi, Kolkata

Flight Cancellations Today: Several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories amid predictions of dense fog across northern and eastern parts of India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Flight Cancellations Today: Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories For Passengers As Fog Hits Delhi, KolkataFlight Cancellations Today (Image: IANS)

Flight Cancellations Today: Several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories amid predictions of dense fog across northern and eastern parts of India. Passengers have been warned of possible flight delays and cancellations due to poor visibility.

Air India on X said, “Heavy fog and reduced visibility are forecast for Delhi and parts of northern India tomorrow morning. These conditions may have a cascading impact on flight schedules across our network.”

In a statement shared on X, Air India said it is closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to reduce disruptions. However, the airline noted that unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations may still occur.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

FogCare Initiative for Passengers

Under its FogCare initiative, Air India said passengers booked on flights likely to be affected by fog will receive advance alerts. These alerts allow travelers to reschedule their flights at no extra cost or cancel their bookings and receive a full refund without any penalty.

The airline advised passengers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra travel time due to weather-related challenges. Air India emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

(Also Read: Brace For Freezing Cold: Delhi-Punjab Set For Plunge In Temperatures – Weather Update)

“The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation during these weather-related challenges,” Air India wrote on X.

Low Visibility Affects Eastern India

Visibility levels in Kolkata remain low, impacting flight operations. Several flights in and out of the city are now operating with revised schedules. Airlines said delays are likely, and cancellations cannot be ruled out as weather conditions show no immediate signs of improvement.

 

Passengers Asked to Stay Updated

Airlines have urged passengers to regularly monitor their flight status through official websites or apps. Travelers whose flights are impacted can rebook their journeys or request refunds online.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Georgette Saree
Best Georgette Sarees for Women for Modern & Festive Style
Iran protests
Protests, Pressure, And A $7 Promise: Iran’s Power Struggle EXPLAINED
Jammu and Kashmir
Massive Fire Engulfs Junkyard, Slum And Godown In Kashmir
us venezuela
'152 Fighter Jets, Total Blackout': Trump Reveals How US Crippled Venezuela
Jawaharlal Nehru University
JNU Vows To Take Strict Action After ‘Objectionable Slogans' Against PM Modi
room heater
Best Room Heaters for Winter: Powerful, Safe & Energy-Efficient Choices
Harjot Singh Bains
Punjab Emerging As National Hub For School Sports: Harjot Singh Bains
Trending Viral Video today
'Norah Fatehi Aapki Kya...?': Priest’s Question During Wedding Sparks Laughter
Coffee mugs
Coffee Mugs That Make Every Tea & Coffee Moment Special
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh Slams BJP Chief’s Remark On Vilasrao Deshmukh