Flight Chaos: IndiGo Suspends Passenger Who Assaulted Co-Traveller Mid-Air

The man who assaulted a co-passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Friday has been suspended from flying with the airline. The incident occurred on flight 6E138, where a passenger was allegedly slapped by a fellow traveller while receiving assistance from the IndiGo crew.

In a post on X, the airline informed that following due diligence, the incident was formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action, and the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights.

"At IndiGo, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority," it said.

"Following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action. In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behavior onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions," the post read.

IndiGo Flight Chaos

According to sources cited by ANI, a passenger who appeared to be feeling unwell was being attended to by IndiGo cabin crew when another flyer suddenly slapped him without any apparent reason. However, the motive behind the assault remained unclear.

Additionally, ANI's sources confirmed that the individual who slapped his co-flier was handed over to security upon arrival in Kolkata. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took custody of the accused at the airport for further investigation.

After the incident, IndiGo has posted on its X handle, "Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew."

The airline also informed that the IndiGo crew acted per the established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The video of the assault incident went viral on social media and showed the anxious passenger being slapped by the accused.

(with ANI inputs)