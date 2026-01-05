Flight Disruptions Today: IndiGo, SpiceJet Release Advisories; Leh Operations Suspended Due To Fog And Snow

Air travel in many parts of India faced major disruptions on Monday as dense fog, low visibility, and snowfall affected flight operations. Passengers experienced delays, cancellations, and longer waiting times at airports.

Flight Operations In Leh Suspended

“Due to snowfall in Leh, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground”, says the official post on X.

SpiceJet released a similar advisory, saying that poor weather conditions could impact all incoming and outgoing flights to Leh (IXL), as well as related connecting flights.

Fog and low visibility disrupted flight schedules at several airports across the country. IndiGo said poor visibility in Bhopal and Udaipur could affect flight operations.

Early morning fog was also likely to reduce visibility in Hyderabad, Ranchi, Agartala, Dehradun, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, which may impact departures and arrivals during the early hours.

Airlines said they are closely monitoring the weather and advised passengers to check official websites and mobile apps for the latest updates.

Flight Operations Affected In Gorakhpur

SpiceJet said poor visibility in Gorakhpur (GOP) could affect all incoming and outgoing flights, including related services. Passengers were advised to check their flight status regularly before heading to the airport.

Delhi Shivers as Temperatures Drop

Winter tightened its grip across north India as temperatures fell and fog reduced visibility in several areas. In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Sunday was 17.3 degrees Celsius, around two degrees below normal, while the minimum dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A cold wave is likely to affect isolated parts of the capital till January 6. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 307, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

In Rajasthan, moderate to dense fog was reported in many regions. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 1.1 degrees Celsius.