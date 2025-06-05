Flood Situation Deteriorates In Assam; Death Toll Rises To 46 In Northeast

The overall flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday even as the decline in the intensity of the rain, the situation of improved in other northeastern states, an official said. With two more fresh deaths in Assam, the death toll in seven states, excluding Sikkim, of the region increased to 46.

As per the data provided by the officials of different northeastern states, out of 46 deaths during the current spell of rain and floods since May 29, at least 19 people were killed in Assam, followed by 12 in Arunachal Pradesh, six in Meghalaya, five in Mizoram, two in Tripura and one each in Nagaland and Manipur.

According to the disaster management officials of the seven northeastern states, excluding Sikkim, the deaths occurred due to drowning, landslides, waterlogging and other calamity-related mishaps.

In Assam, according to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 6.79 lakh people were affected by the floods and rains in 21 districts.

As per the ASDMA report, over 14,977 hectares of crop lands were affected in 1,494 villages in 21 districts.

The mighty Brahmaputra river and eight other rivers -- Burhidihing, Kopili, Barak, Sonai, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal, Kushiyara are flowing above the danger level at several places in Assam.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the flood situation continued to remain grim on Wednesday with incessant rain causing fresh landslides and submerging of fresh areas in different parts of the state affecting over 3,000 people in 23 districts.

Though there were no fresh deaths in the northeastern state on Tuesday and Wednesday, so far, least 12 people including women and children have lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by monsoon rain since last week in five districts -- East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Longding, Lohit and Anjaw.

As per the report of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) fresh landslides were reported in Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts and along the Likabali-Aalo highway near Magi and Siji, disrupting vehicular movement. Over 3,000 people have been affected by the rain triggered floods and landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, the SEOC report said.

Out of Arunachal Pradesh’s 26 districts, Changlang is the worst-affected, with six villages inundated and 2,231 people rendered homeless. Popular tourist spots such as Zupra and River Cafe near the Noa-Dehing river in Changland have been submerged by floodwater.

Altogether, 212 houses were damaged across the state, and 425 livestock deaths were reported, including 335 poultry and 95 animals.

Additionally, floods and landslides damaged around 17 hectares of farmland and 20 hectares of horticulture plantations. In Manipur, in the wake of devastating floods affecting several areas of the Imphal Valley, the Assam Rifles has once again demonstrated its deep commitment to humanitarian service and disaster response.

A Defence spokesperson said that a column of Assam Rifles on Wednesday carried out a critical relief operation in Thambalkhong Leirak, Wangkhei, where they distributed 350 litres of potable drinking water and 5,000 litres of general use water to flood affected residents.

The timely intervention was met with heartfelt gratitude from the local community, who had been struggling for access to clean water in the aftermath of the deluge.

Simultaneously, another relief effort was conducted at Khumidok village in Imphal East. Assam Rifles personnel not only rescued stranded civilians but also established a medical aid camp and carried out defogging operations to mitigate health hazards caused by stagnant water.

Their rapid response helped prevent further deterioration of living conditions and safeguarded the health of the community. Residents of Khumidok expressed deep appreciation for the compassion and professionalism shown by the Assam Rifles, acknowledging their vital role in saving lives and restoring hope during a time of crisis, the spokesman said.

The overall flood situations improved in Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Wednesday, with two more fatalities reported, taking the cumulative death toll from this year's floods and landslides to 19.

According to the latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 6.8 lakh people across 21 districts are now reeling under the deluge.

Nine major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are currently flowing above the danger mark at multiple locations across the state.

The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets, compounding concerns of further flooding.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected in districts such as Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar. The two most recent deaths were reported from Nagaon and Cachar districts, with one person still missing in Cachar.

The number of affected people surged from 6.5 lakh on Tuesday to 6,79,423 on Wednesday, impacting 66 revenue circles and 1,494 villages. Sribhumi remains the worst-affected district, with over 2.59 lakh residents hit, followed by Hailakandi (1.72 lakh) and Nagaon (1.02 lakh).

Over 41,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in 190 relief camps, while 215 relief distribution centres are operational across the state. Floodwaters have submerged nearly 15,000 hectares of cropland, severely affecting agricultural activities.

The ASDMA bulletin also highlighted extensive damage to roads, bridges, educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, and power infrastructure.

Urban flooding continues to affect two districts, impacting over 1,000 residents. Train services in southern Assam, particularly in Silchar, have also taken a hit.

A spokesperson for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) confirmed disruptions due to rising water levels on tracks and waterlogging at key maintenance areas. Road and ferry connectivity also remain affected in several regions as the state grapples with worsening flood conditions.