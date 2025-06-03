Floods Batter Northeast As Death Toll Rises To 36; Thousands Affected – Visuals Show Grim Situation

Northeast Floods: Due to heavy rainfall, the Northeast states are experiencing severe floods and landslides that have caused widespread disruption and damage to human life and property. As more deaths from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were reported on Monday, the total death toll since May 29 has risen to 36. In addition, a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) indicated that the overall flood situation in the state has worsened, with over 5.15 lakh people affected by the floods and rainfall across 22 districts.

IANS reported, citing the disaster management officials of different northeastern states, that out of 36 individuals who lost their lives, at least 11 were killed in Assam, 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Tripura, one in Nagaland, and six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram. At the same time, no deaths due to the current circumstances have been reported from Manipur. The deaths were reported due to reasons like drowning, waterlogging, and landslides, the officials added.

Assam

As the death toll from floods and landslides in Assam rose to 11, the ASDMA reports stated that six people died in floods and five others died in landslides.

According to ANI, as of Monday (June 2), a total of 1254 villages under 65 revenue circles in 22 districts of the state - Hailakandi, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Kamrup, Cachar, Golaghat, Darrang, Majuli, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Dima-Hasao, Sivasagar- have been affected in the current floods.

On the other hand, the Brahmaputra River, along with Barak and several of their tributaries, are flowing above danger levels at several locations.

The floods have caused severe damage to agriculture as 12,610.27 hectares of cropland have been submerged. As per the ASDMA report, 4,67,851 animals have been affected in the floods. It has also caused damage to the infrastructure in the state.

In a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that many schools in Silchar are being used as shelter homes for the people affected by the flood.

In another post, he wrote, "Like last year, we will help each and every family affected by floods in Assam in a time bound manner."

#WATCH | Assam: Severe flood situation in Nagaon following incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/u4iypDPEHA — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025

Arunachal Pradesh

As per IANS, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) officials informed that in the current state of floods and downpour, 938 people in 156 villages of 23 districts have been affected.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has urged citizens to remain alert, especially in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas.

Flood-like conditions and landslides have also been reported in Lohit, Changlang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, West Kameng, Kamle, Lower and Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, and Longding districts.

Defence PRO, Guwahati, said on Monday, "A critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission was launched by the Indian Air Force yesterday, in response to a request received from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. 14 individuals stranded in the middle of the flooded Bomjir river in the Lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, cut off from the mainland, were rescued to a safe location. The operation was undertaken by Mi-17 helicopter."

#WATCH | A critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission was launched by the Indian Air Force yesterday, in response to a request received from the state administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. 14 individuals stranded in the middle of the flooded Bomjir… pic.twitter.com/xlgO2JFIpi — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025

Tripura

In response to the flood, schools in Tripura's Agartala have been converted into relief camps to accommodate affected families. The authorities have ensured that all essential services, including regular food distribution, access to clean drinking water, and proper medical care, are being provided to the displaced individuals.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala, on Sunday (June 1), issued a red alert across all districts of the state.

Manipur

In Manipur, over 19,000 people have been affected by floods caused by overflowing rivers and breaches in embankments, mostly in Imphal East and Imphal West districts. According to disaster management officials, more than 3,365 houses have been damaged by heavy rain and floods.

Furthermore, the officials informed that 47 landslides were reported in different parts of Manipur during the last four days.

#WATCH | Manipur | Flood-like situation persists in Wangkhei, Porompat located in Imphal East district, many areas remain inundated, rescue efforts underway pic.twitter.com/SzCOpmpe1z — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025

Sikkim

The Government of Sikkim on Tuesday officially declared the damages caused by incessant rainfall in Mangan District since May 28 as a "disaster" under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, ANI reported, citing an official statement.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that three army personnel died and six others went missing after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck the Indian Army military camp at Chaten in Lachen town in Sikkim on Sunday.

Centre On Flood-Affected Areas

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam CM Sarma, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the northeast. In addition, PM Modi assured full help and support from the Centre.

On the other hand, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda posted on X, "Deeply concerned for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeastern states. I have directed BJP state units and Karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines."

He also urged the citizens in the affected areas to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow the advisories from local authorities.

(with agencies’ inputs)