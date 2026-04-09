Flowers and force: How the state met silent grief with mass arrests

When worker militias entered Tiananmen Square on the evening of April 5, 1976, armed with wooden clubs, the people they dispersed had brought flowers. What followed in Beijing and in at least seven other Chinese cities, among them Zhengzhou, Kunming, Taiyuan, Changchun, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Guangzhou, was a wave of arrests targeting thousands of people for participating in what had begun as a funeral gathering for Premier Zhou Enlai, who had died on January 8, 1976.

By April 4, the eve of the annual Qingming Festival, hundreds of thousands of people had made their way to the Monument to the People's Heroes in central Tiananmen Square to leave wreaths, poems, and paper flowers in his memory. The gathering swelled. Estimates from witnesses and subsequent historical accounts place attendance on April 4 alone at close to two million, drawn from across Chinese society. Workers, students, military officers, and ordinary families stood together at the monument. There was no announced agenda and no coordinating leadership.

The Gang of Four – Jiang Qing, Zhang Chunqiao, Yao Wenyuan, and Wang Hongwen, who then held effective control of party policy, ordered the square cleared. Security forces removed the tributes overnight on April 4 into April 5. When mourners returned the following morning to find the monument stripped bare, a portion of the crowd grew openly defiant. Some protesters stormed nearby government buildings. A police-built structure was set on fire. The Gang of Four used those incidents to characterize the entire two-day gathering accordingly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Worker militias, mobilized by municipal authorities aligned with the Gang of Four and armed with wooden sticks rather than firearms, moved through the square starting around 8:30 p.m. on April 5, according to accounts compiled by subsequent researchers. They beat protesters and removed remaining tribute items from the monument. The dispersal continued until those who had stayed past 10:00 p.m. were arrested.

The arrests at Tiananmen that night numbered approximately forty, according to records examined by later historians. The broader national crackdown extended the figure substantially. Thousands were identified as counterrevolutionaries across the campaign that followed in Beijing and the other cities where Qingming demonstrations had taken place.

The "counterrevolutionary" classification was applied by the Central Committee on the morning of April 7. Deng Xiaoping, then vice-premier, was formally accused of engineering the demonstrations and stripped of all positions inside and outside the party on April 7. He denied involvement, later saying he had been in the vicinity only for a haircut.

What the historical record shows is that the demonstrations that ended in arrests and beatings began with paper flowers. The protesters at Tiananmen Square on April 4 carried no weapons. Eyewitness accounts describe the atmosphere as one of collective sorrow rather than collective rage. The violence that eventually occurred was concentrated among a minority of participants after the overnight removal of the tributes, after the state had already moved against the gathering as a whole.

The disproportion is the record: wooden clubs against paper flowers, mass arrests for returning with wreaths, a "counterrevolutionary" classification applied to a gathering that began as a funeral. Even within the Chinese Communist Party, the response generated discomfort. After Mao Zedong's death in September 1976 and the arrest of the Gang of Four in October, Hua Guofeng and Wang Dongxing, figures who had been present during the suppression, publicly stated that the Tiananmen incident had not been a counterrevolutionary activity.

That reassessment came from within the party that had ordered the crackdown. The central question the events of April 5, 1976, left on the historical record was not whether grief is political. It is. The question is what it means when a government answers grief with wooden clubs.