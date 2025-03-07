Flu Alert: Over 50% Of Delhi-NCR Households Affected— How To Protect Yourself

The national capital has witnessed a sharp rise in swine flu infections over the past 24 hours. Reports indicate that 54% of households have at least one member displaying symptoms of swine flu (H5N1), such as fever, sore throat, cough, headache, digestive issues, joint pain, and respiratory distress. These symptoms, closely resembling those of COVID-19, are putting a strain on healthcare facilities and increasing public concern. Hospitals are reporting a surge in patients suffering from high fever, persistent cough, sore throat, and body aches, prompting medical professionals to urge precautionary measures.

With deteriorating air quality exacerbating respiratory illnesses and seasonal infections peaking, authorities are closely monitoring the situation for any sudden spikes. Both health experts and the public are alarmed by the significant rise in swine flu (H1N1) cases in recent weeks.

Experts consider this outbreak the most severe in years. While the flu previously lasted five to seven days, its duration has now extended to approximately ten days. Another notable change is the prevalence of wheezing, chest congestion, and shortness of breath, whereas past flu-like episodes were primarily marked by fever, cough, and cold. This shift deviates significantly from earlier seasonal patterns.

All About Swine Flu – Symptoms, Precautions and Treatment

Swine Flu (H1N1) is a respiratory infection that has a severe impact on the lungs. First identified in 2009, it initially emerged in North America and has since continued to resurface, particularly during seasonal transitions. Changes in weather conditions create an ideal environment for bacteria and pathogens, such as influenza A and adenovirus, to thrive and spread.

Symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Chills

Sore Throat

Body Ache

Headache

Fatigue

Troubled breathing in kids

Fever with rash

Prevention:

Always cover your nose while coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands after coughing, sneezing or coming from public spaces

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Stay at home in case you develop flu symptoms

Avoid sharing personal items in case of infection

Consume hydrating and immunity boosting meals. A balanced meal is essential fo rthe body to combat such virus and pathogen.

Usually people get a flu vaccine shot as kids. In case of infection, consult a medical professional for proper and timely diagnosis. Appropriate antiviral medication may be suggested depending on the severity of the case. Reportedly, in terms of fatalities Maharashtra is the worst affected state, where 71 people lost their lives. It is followed by Kerala (61), Gujarat (55), Punjab (48), Chhattisgarh (43) and Haryana (26).

