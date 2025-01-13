Fly High At Maha Kumbh 2025: Now Book Affordable Helicopter Ride Service; Check Ticket Price, Bathing Dates

Maha Kumbh Helicopter Ride Ticket Price: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 25, 2025. It is one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. The event is organized under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the 45-day event holds immense significance in various aspects.

To make the mega-event more lucrative, the state government has announced new and exciting experiences to the visitors with the helicopter ride being the main highlight at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Maha Kumbh Helicopter Ride Price

The eye-catching of the grand event is the helicopter ride, offering devotees a stunning aerial view of the fair for just Rs 1,296 per person, according to an official statement. The price of the helicopter ride at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has been significantly reduced from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000. Notably, the ride will last for 7 to 8 minutes, giving the devotees a unique aerial view of the sprawling Maha Kumbh area.

Book your unforgettable aerial journey now! pic.twitter.com/Fh3Hv4HqLL — MahaKumbh 2025 (@MahaaKumbh) January 11, 2025

Maha Kumbh Bathing Rituals Date

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

How To Book Helicopter Ride At Maha Kumbh 2025?

The ride, facilitated by Pawan Hans, a Government of India enterprise, can be booked online through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) at www.upstdc.co.in. It is important to note that the helicopters will operate continuously and ensure a memorable experience for visitors depending on the weather conditions.