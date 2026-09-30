/Hero in the cockpit: Stabbing at 34,000 feet leads to 17,500 ft free-fall before Indian captain saves 174 lives

What was meant to be a routine commercial flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned into 720 seconds of absolute horror at 34,000 feet, when an Omani co-pilot launched a lethal knife attack on the aircraft’s senior commander, attempting to hijack or crash the plane carrying 174 passengers.
The tragedy was averted due to the extraordinary bravery of Indian Captain Smit, a veteran pilot with over 9,750 flying hours. Despite sustaining multiple stab wounds and being covered in blood, Captain Smit fought off the attacker long enough to trigger critical emergency alerts, buying time for off-duty pilots and passengers to step in and secure the cockpit.
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एक भारतीय पायलट ने युद्ध होने से बचा लिया!#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Oman #Indian #DubaiFlight@rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/Ha3tHJmgKD
FlyDubai Flight FZ1073 departed Dubai at 8:55 AM (IST) bound for Tel Aviv, carrying 174 passengers—more than 100 of whom were Israeli citizens. Roughly one hour and 55 minutes into the journey, as the aircraft hovered over Jordanian airspace near the Israeli border, chaos erupted inside the cockpit.
Without warning, the Omani co-pilot pulled out a knife and attacked Captain Smit in a bid to seize control of the aircraft. As the violent struggle ensued, the flight controls were abandoned, sending the Boeing aircraft into a terrifying dive.
The Physics of Terror: In standard flight conditions, a commercial airliner descends at 1,500 to 3,000 feet per minute. During this mid-air struggle, the plane plunged nearly 17,500 feet in just 2 minutes—a rate more than six times faster than normal, causing extreme pressure changes and near-death panic inside the cabin.
Passengers were subjected to what aviation experts call a "rapid descent." Unbuckled passengers risked severe trauma from impacting the cabin ceiling, while many experienced severe ear barotrauma, sinus pain, and hyperventilation as screams echoed through the cabin.
Bleeding heavily from his injuries, Captain Smit managed to reach the transponder controls to signal ground control. He first activated Squawk 7700 (General Emergency), followed rapidly by Squawk 7500—the international transponder code signaling an active aircraft hijacking.
The activation of Squawk 7500 triggered immediate red alerts across radar screens throughout the Middle East, setting off emergency responses in the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel:
Inside the cabin, hearing the commotion and feeling the violent descent, brave Israeli passengers and cabin crew rushed toward the cockpit door. Working together, they overpowered the attacker and pulled him away from the wounded commander. An Israeli physician traveling on board immediately began emergency first aid on Captain Smit.
Fortunately, two off-duty commercial pilots were traveling as passengers on Flight FZ1073. They immediately entered the cockpit, took over the flight controls and throttle, stabilized the aircraft from its free-fall, and set a course for the nearest available airfield.
The off-duty pilots executed an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Ground teams, fire tenders, and medical personnel immediately surrounded the aircraft upon arrival.
Saudi security forces boarded the plane, taking both the injured Captain Smit and the rogue co-pilot into custody for immediate medical treatment at a local hospital. Intelligence agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet, are actively investigating the attacker's background to determine whether the assault was tied to global terror networks or modeled after past pilot suicide incidents, such as Germanwings Flight 9525.
Arrangements are currently underway via the United Arab Emirates to transport the stranded passengers directly from Tabuk to Tel Aviv, following diplomatic coordination between the regional authorities.
Before joining FlyDubai as a Direct-Entry Captain in June 2022, Captain Smit served as a Senior Commander and Line Training Captain at India's SpiceJet. With over 6,400 hours as Pilot-in-Command, his extensive training and composure under immense physical distress saved 174 lives from what could have been one of the worst aviation disasters in recent memory.
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