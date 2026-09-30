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Hero in the cockpit: Stabbing at 34,000 feet leads to 17,500 ft free-fall before Indian captain saves 174 lives

DNA: A rogue co-pilot, a mid-air knife attack, and 720 seconds of sheer terror: How Indian Captain Smit fought off an assailant to prevent a catastrophic crash on FlyDubai Flight FZ1073.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
Hero in the cockpit: Stabbing at 34,000 feet leads to 17,500 ft free-fall before Indian captain saves 174 lives
Image Credit: Zee News video, X. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha and Captain Smit Machchhar.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Hero in the cockpit: Stabbing at 34,000 feet leads to 17,500 ft free-fall before Indian captain saves 174 lives
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