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  • /Who is the Flydubai co-pilot? Mystery deepens as attacker remains unnamed | DNA Decodes

Who is the Flydubai co-pilot? Mystery deepens as attacker remains unnamed | DNA Decodes

In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes the mystery surrounding the unidentified Flydubai FZ1073 co-pilot, the cockpit attack and the unanswered questions over motive and terror links.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
Who is the Flydubai co-pilot? Mystery deepens as attacker remains unnamed | DNA Decodes
Image Credit: flydubai, screengrab from Zee News video. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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