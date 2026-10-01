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Flydubai flight FZ1073 terror: Minute-by-minute timeline of how Indian pilot survived cockpit attack

Captain Smit Machchhar was injured after a knife attack by his co-pilot, as passengers and crew members helped regain control of Flydubai FZ1073 and divert it to Saudi Arabia. The captain was later moved to Dubai for treatment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Flydubai flight FZ1073 terror: Minute-by-minute timeline of how Indian pilot survived cockpit attack
Image Credit: (Photo: @IsraelMFA/X)

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