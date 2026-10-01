/Flydubai flight FZ1073 terror: Minute-by-minute timeline of how Indian pilot survived cockpit attack

Dubai/Tel Aviv: Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was airlifted to Dubai on Thursday (October 1) after undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia following the mid-air attack on flydubai flight FZ1073. Machchhar, who was stabbed by his co-pilot during the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, is out of danger and met members of his family in Dubai.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal also met his family and assured them of all possible help from the Indian government.
The incident happened on Wednesday when the Boeing 737 was cruising at about 34,000 feet. The aircraft suddenly lost more than 14,000 feet in around 29 seconds after the cockpit confrontation. Emergency code 7700 was sent first, followed by code 7500, which is used for unlawful interference with an aircraft.
The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including children, and most of them were Israeli nationals. Passengers and crew members entered the cockpit, restrained the attacker and helped regain control of the aircraft. Two pilots travelling as passengers also helped the crew before the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.
Here is how the dramatic sequence played out.
Flydubai Flight FZ1073 departed from Dubai International Airport on Wednesday (September 30) morning for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
There were 174 passengers on board. The aircraft began its journey normally before the emergency developed more than two hours into the flight.
At about 34,000 feet, the aircraft suddenly began losing altitude.
Flight-tracking data showed the Boeing 737 dropping about 14,125 feet in only 29 seconds. The aircraft then sent the emergency code 7700, telling air traffic controllers that it was facing a serious emergency.
The aircraft was flying close to the Saudi-Jordan border at the time.
Inside the aircraft, passengers had little idea of what was happening in the cockpit. Panic spread as the plane rapidly lost altitude.
Around 14 minutes later, FZ1073 transmitted code 7500. The code is used by pilots to indicate unlawful interference, including a hijacking situation.
Israeli officials later said the co-pilot had attacked Machchhar with a knife and allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft. The co-pilot was identified as an Omani national. Authorities are investigating the exact motive behind the attack.
The situation in the cabin became clear to some passengers.
Passenger Yaniv Hayun said the cockpit door was opened after Machchhar managed to unlock it. Passengers then entered and helped restrain the attacker.
"We managed to break into the cockpit," he said.
Another passenger said several people joined together to hold the attacker down and tied him with a charging cable.
Two off-duty pilots travelling as passengers also entered the cockpit and helped the crew regain control of the aircraft.
The Indian captain had suffered serious injuries in the attack. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Machchhar still managed to open the cockpit door and allow passengers and crew members to enter.
"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker," he said.
He described the captain as a "true hero" for his actions during the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Machchhar's family and praised the captain's actions.
Dentist Shota Musayev was among the passengers who went to Machchhar's aid.
He helped look after the injured captain while other passengers restrained the attacker. Some passengers also feared that another person could be involved, according to people who were on the flight.
The aircraft had stabilised after the passengers and crew regained control.
With control restored, the aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia.
The crew contacted Tabuk's Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport and requested an emergency landing. The aircraft headed towards Saudi Arabia with Machchhar and the co-pilot both needing medical attention.
Flight FZ1073 landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk.
The passengers were taken off the aircraft and the injured pilots were rushed to hospital. The co-pilot was arrested by Saudi authorities as investigations began.
The passengers later continued their journey to Israel on a replacement flydubai aircraft and reached Ben Gurion Airport.
The Indian captain underwent emergency treatment in Saudi Arabia before being transferred to Dubai on Thursday (October 1) for further medical care. He is stable and out of danger.
His family travelled to be with him, while Indian officials coordinated with authorities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Ambassador Deepak Mittal met the family in Dubai and assured them of the Indian government's support.
Flydubai has described the incident as a cockpit altercation and said that the aircraft was diverted safely to Tabuk after the crew dealt with the situation. The UAE aviation authorities have also ordered an investigation.
Israeli officials have described the incident as an alleged attempt to crash the aircraft. The exact motive behind the co-pilot's actions is still being investigated.
Machchhar has worked as a flydubai captain since 2022 after spending around 11 years with SpiceJet in India. He has more than 9,750 hours of Boeing 737 flying experience, according to reports on his professional career.
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