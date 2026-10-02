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  • /Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar credits Hanuman Chalisa for courage after attack

Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar credits Hanuman Chalisa for courage after attack

Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised Machchhar’s courage and professionalism, describing the incident involving the Flydubai aircraft as a “dangerous terrorist act” and a potential disaster.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar credits Hanuman Chalisa for courage after attack

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Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar credits Hanuman Chalisa for courage after attack
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