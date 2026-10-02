/Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar credits Hanuman Chalisa for courage after attack

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who is credited with helping avert a potential disaster involving a Flydubai flight carrying 174 passengers, has spoken about how his faith in Lord Hanuman gave him the courage to face the crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Machchhar on Friday after the pilot was brought to a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saudi Arabia.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the incident, examining the pilot’s account of his faith, the UAE’s response to the attack and the differing reactions from countries involved in the case.
Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praised Machchhar’s courage and professionalism, describing the incident involving the Flydubai aircraft as a “dangerous terrorist act” and a potential disaster.
Gargash said the incident had posed a serious threat to the aircraft and its passengers. He also credited the Indian captain’s courage and presence of mind with helping avert a major tragedy, describing him as a true hero.
The remarks came a day after Saudi Arabia handed over Machchhar and the Omani pilot accused of attacking him to the UAE.
Saudi Arabia said the captain and co-pilot had been admitted to hospital for medical examinations and necessary treatment following the incident. According to the Saudi authorities, preliminary investigations indicated that both pilots had been attacked and had sustained separate injuries.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior stated that the two pilots were sent to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 1 October 2026, after their conditions improved and doctors cleared them to travel.
The statement focused on their injuries and subsequent transfer but did not provide details about the accused pilot’s alleged motives or the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Oman has yet to issue a statement on the matter. Meanwhile, Israeli media have reported that pamphlets supporting Palestine and expressing hostility towards Israel were allegedly found in the accused pilot’s possession. The reports also made claims about his citizenship, although these details have not been independently established in the information available.
The programme also examined a debate aired on Pakistani television in which participants reportedly expressed sympathy for the accused pilot. One commentator suggested that the incident reflected anger harboured by the pilot, while a former Pakistani diplomat discussed the possibility of similar attacks spreading across Gulf countries.
The discussion raised questions about how the incident was being portrayed in sections of the Pakistani media.
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about holding those responsible for the attack accountable. Iran, meanwhile, has alleged that Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were involved in a conspiracy and that Tehran was being drawn into the controversy.
These claims represent competing allegations surrounding the incident, and the available information does not independently establish responsibility for the alleged plot.
Amid the international reactions, Machchhar has credited his faith in Lord Hanuman and the Hanuman Chalisa for giving him the strength to face the emergency.
During the crisis, when the lives of the 174 passengers and his own life were at risk, the captain was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. One of its well-known lines reads, “Sankat kate mite sab peera, jo sumirai Hanumat Balbeera,” which conveys the belief that remembering Lord Hanuman helps devotees overcome difficulties and suffering.
Machchhar’s account highlights the role his religious faith played in helping him confront the situation. His remarks have also attracted international media attention.
The Times of Israel reported on the Indian pilot’s faith, noting that Machchhar had credited Hanuman with saving his life.
The incident has brought renewed attention to the captain’s actions, the investigation into the alleged attack and the differing accounts emerging from countries involved in the case.
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