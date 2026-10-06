/flydubai pilot Smit suffered depressed skull fracture after cockpit attack; undergoes surgery in Saudi

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who helped prevent a possible attempt to crash a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, suffered a severe depressed skull fracture after being attacked by his Omani co-pilot inside the cockpit. The 38-year-old captain was struck from behind with a crash axe by co-pilot Hamad Al-Hammami, who allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft carrying more than 170 passengers and crew, according to reports.
According to an NDTV report, despite suffering serious injuries, heavy blood loss and severe pain, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to enter and overpower the co-pilot. He then helped ensure that control of the aircraft was regained.
The flight, FZ1073, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv early on Wednesday when it plunged nearly 18,000 feet about two and a half hours into the journey. The crew first sent an emergency signal to air traffic controllers before switching to squawk code 7500, the international transponder code indicating a hijacking.
The aircraft eventually made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said the Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamad Al-Hammami, had stabbed Machchhar before "apparently trying to crash" the aircraft.
A depressed skull fracture occurs when a section of the skull breaks and is pushed inwards towards the brain. The injury can resemble a dent in a helmet, with the displaced bone potentially putting pressure on or damaging the protective layers around the brain or the brain tissue itself.
Sources said Machchhar suffered a "depressed fracture -- fragment of skull" during the attack. He underwent emergency treatment in Saudi Arabia, where doctors reconstructed the damaged section of his skull, before he was flown to the UAE for further treatment.
A skull fracture can occur after a serious blow to the head, including in vehicle accidents, falls, or other high-impact injuries. While some fractures can heal without surgery, depressed fractures can require urgent medical treatment because displaced bone fragments may injure the brain.
There are several types of skull fractures.
Linear fracture: The most common type, in which the bone cracks but does not move out of position.
Depressed fracture: A section of the skull is pushed inwards towards the brain and may involve several cracks or bone fragments.
Basilar fracture: A fracture involving the bones at the base of the skull, including areas behind the face and structures inside the skull.
Diastatic fracture: A fracture that causes separation along the cranial sutures, the joints connecting the skull bones.
Complex or combination fracture: An injury involving more than one type of skull fracture or multiple areas of damaged bone.
A serious skull fracture can be accompanied by symptoms linked to an injury to the brain. These may include nausea and vomiting, confusion, slurred speech, vision problems, loss of sensation, difficulty with balance and coordination, headaches and fatigue.
Machchhar was also reported to have suffered injuries to his limbs, chest and upper abdomen. He was airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi last week for advanced medical treatment and admitted to the Military Hospital. A team of specialist doctors has been monitoring his condition, with sources saying he is "responding well" to treatment and showing "positive recovery", the NDTV report added.
His family has been allowed to meet him at the hospital and is receiving regular updates on his condition.
Recovery from a skull fracture depends on the severity and location of the injury and whether the brain has also been affected.
In serious cases requiring surgery, the first stage of recovery involves treatment of the fracture, management of pain, and monitoring for complications. Bone healing can take several weeks, while recovery from an associated traumatic brain injury can take considerably longer.
Patients may continue to experience symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, memory problems or changes in mood for months, depending on the extent of the injury.
For Machchhar, however, the immediate priority was to survive the attack and help prevent the aircraft from going down.
Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a video call last week, the captain recalled how he forced himself to act despite being badly injured.
"I was lying on the floor injured, but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside," he told the Prime Minister.
"Others came in and also played a role [in controlling the situation]. I was of course fighting for my own life, but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die," he added.
His actions allowed others to enter the cockpit and help overpower the co-pilot, bringing the situation under control and preventing what could have been a catastrophic outcome for those on board.
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