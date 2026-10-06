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  • /flydubai pilot Smit suffered depressed skull fracture after cockpit attack; undergoes surgery in Saudi

flydubai pilot Smit suffered depressed skull fracture after cockpit attack; undergoes surgery in Saudi

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar suffered a depressed skull fracture after his Omani co-pilot attacked him aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
flydubai pilot Smit suffered depressed skull fracture after cockpit attack; undergoes surgery in Saudi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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flydubai pilot Smit suffered depressed skull fracture after cockpit attack; undergoes surgery in Saudi
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