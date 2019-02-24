हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vande Bharat Express

Flying ballast hits Vande Bharat Express; driver's screen, side windows damaged

Northern Railways CPRO said that a shower of ballast came flying towards Vande Bharat Express when a cattle was run over by Dibrugarh Rajdhani, which was crossing on the adjoining track.

Flying ballast hits Vande Bharat Express; driver&#039;s screen, side windows damaged

ACHALDA, Uttar Pradesh: A flying ballast hit Vande Bharat Express on Saturday, damaging some side windows and the main driver's screen of the semi-high speed train.

Talking to ANI, Northern Railways CPRO said that a shower of ballast came flying towards Vande Bharat Express when a cattle was run over by Dibrugarh Rajdhani, which was crossing on the adjoining track.

Northern Railways released a statement confirming the incident, saying the flying ballast hit the windscreen of the driver and one each side outer glasses of windows of coach numbers C4, C6, C7, C8, C13. It also hit two glass panes of C12, causing little damage.

"The enroute damage was assessed by the travelling technical team on board the Vande Bharat Express on sight and after careful examination, the train was found fit, so it carried on its onward journey to its destination station at its normal speed. The Train has since then reached New Delhi railway station at 11.05 p.m," read the official statement.

The Northern Railways CPRO added that safety sheets were used by officials in order to attend the damaged windows and ensure that the train runs as per schedule on Sunday. 

Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi Railway Station on February 15. The semi-high speed train started its commercial operations on February 17.

(with ANI inputs)

