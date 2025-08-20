Flying Food? Video of Thai Restaurant’s Zipline For High Speed Service Goes Viral

The food industry today is highly competitive, with businesses working hard to stand out, keep up with changing customer tastes, and improve how they run. This constant race pushes innovation and efficiency across production, retail, and service.

Restaurants especially are trying fresh ways to attract people—whether through unique menus, creative drinks, themed interiors, or immersive dining experiences. But one restaurant in Bangkok has gone even further, offering customers an adventurous dining experience unlike anything else.

To Watch The Buzzing Video

To speed up service, a fine-dining restaurant in Bangkok has introduced a fun and unusual idea—using a zipline to serve food directly to the table. Surprising, right?

In an Instagram video, a waiter dressed in a traditional red Thai outfit is seen gliding down a cable with a tray in hand, using a harness and pulley. The quirky stunt adds an adventurous twist to the dining experience.

What Foodies And Social Media Users Think

The moment the video hit the internet, it grabbed everyone’s attention. Some people loved the fresh idea of serving food so quickly, while others found it funny and joked about the unusual concept.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is so cute, but I don’t want my food cold." Another one shared, “Fast food has a whole new meaning." One of them commented, “Visual representation of my high standards."

A person wrote, “Stop playing around with my FOOD." Another one penned, “My food is getting cold with all that breeze." A comment read, “I said I wanted my dish with a bit of lime, not a zip line."

Another one read, “If I ever had to work at a restaurant, it would 100 per cent be this one."

A person shared, “It’d be more exciting if I could use the zipline to go to the restroom and back."