हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arun Jaitley

FM Arun Jaitley back home after medical treatment in US

Union Minister Arun Jaitley returned from the United States on Saturday, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

FM Arun Jaitley back home after medical treatment in US

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley returned from the United States on Saturday, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

"Delighted to be back home," tweeted the Finance Minister.

The 66-year-old had last month flown to New York for the treatment after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required surgery, reported news agency PTI.

He missed presenting the sixth and final Budget of the Narendra Modi government before Lok Sabha election 2014. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took charge of the ministry in his absence and presented the budget. 

As per a previous direction of the President of India, Goyal will continue to hold the portfolio of Finance on a temporary basis "during the period of indisposition of Arun Jaitley". There is no confirmation as now when will Jaitley resume work.

Jaitley, however, has been active on social media tweeting and writing Facebook posts and had also met reporters through a video call from New York and fielded questions on the Budget. 

This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.

He had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on August 23, 2018. Even then, Goyal had manned the ministry for about 100 days.

Jaitley in September 2014 underwent bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

 

With agency inputs

 

 

Tags:
Arun JaitleyFinance Minister
Next
Story

Vayushakti 2019: Why IAF conducts fire power demonstration

Must Watch

PT2M36S

5W1H: PM Modi in Northeast; slams opposition