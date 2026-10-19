/‘Focus on actual criminals’: Abhijeet Dipke takes dig at govt, police over 'priorities' after Tiger Shroff firing incident

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday criticised the police over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, suggesting that while serious crimes continue to occur, the force remains occupied with detaining students and activists at Jantar Mantar.
In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals. This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced.”
His remarks came hours after the shooting involving the Bollywood actor drew public attention and raised concerns over security and the police response.
Dipke appeared to use the high-profile incident to question what he described as the police’s misplaced priorities, arguing that law enforcement was focusing on protesters at Jantar Mantar instead of addressing serious criminal incidents.
Reports and sources indicated that Delhi Police detained several students and activists during recent protests at the prominent demonstration site, Jantar Mantar. In his post, Dipke suggested that while protesters face detention, incidents involving serious crimes, violence and security threats are not receiving adequate attention.
Critics, however, accused Dipke of using the Tiger Shroff incident to gain political mileage by linking a separate celebrity-related shooting to the wider debate over policing protests. They argued that maintaining law and order at public demonstration sites such as Jantar Mantar is a legitimate police responsibility and should not be interpreted as a failure to tackle serious crime.
Dipke’s supporters, however, argue that the contrast between the detention of young protesters and reports of serious criminal incidents highlights deeper concerns about how law enforcement agencies prioritise their resources and attention.
The controversy has reignited debate on social media over the police’s dual responsibility of managing public protests and addressing violent crime.
Dipke’s remarks, made while the Tiger Shroff firing case continues to draw attention, have further divided opinion over whether authorities are focusing on the most pressing security threats.
As the debate continues, police have not issued an official response to Dipke’s specific allegations.
With IANS inputs...
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