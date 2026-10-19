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‘Focus on actual criminals’: Abhijeet Dipke takes dig at govt, police over 'priorities' after Tiger Shroff firing incident

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised Delhi Police over the Tiger Shroff firing incident, accusing authorities of misplaced priorities by detaining students and activists at Jantar Mantar instead of focusing on serious crimes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
‘Focus on actual criminals’: Abhijeet Dipke takes dig at govt, police over 'priorities' after Tiger Shroff firing incident
Image Credit: IANS

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