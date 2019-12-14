Foggy morning in Delhi, but air quality improves marginally after increase in wind speed

New Delhi: Thick morning fog shrouded Delhi early on Saturday but the air quality improved marginally due to an increase in the wind speed and light showers. The pollution level of the national capital is under 'poor' as of now overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 280. Major pollutants PM10 and PM 2.5 were at 108 and 70, respectively.

The AQI in Delhi's Lodhi Road plunged to 'very poor' category at 306. However, in other areas, it was under 'poor' category. The AQI was 146 in Dhirpur at 8:30 am and it dipped to the 'poor' category at 276 in Mathura Road area. AQI near Pusa Road, Airport, Terminal 3, IIT, and Delhi University stood at 290, 235, 273, and 266, respectively.

Delhi: A layer of fog covers the national capital, temperature drops as the winter intensifies in the city. pic.twitter.com/hPTqUWgHMQ — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Noida and Gurugram witnessed 'very poor' air quality. In Noida, the AQI was 312 and in Gurugram, it was recorded at 330.

The heavy rainfall on Thursday contributed drastically in improving the air quality. Light showers continued till Friday.

"The rainfall associated with western disturbance has contributed to this quick recovery through wet deposition (washing out) process. The SAFAR model suggests AQI is likely to stay at the poor to the moderate category on December 14. On December 15 AQI may marginally deteriorate but will remain in the poor to the lower end of the very poor category," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its advisory.

The temperature of the national capital will oscillate between 10 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The smog will continue to persist during the early morning and late evenings for the next couple of days.

Live TV

According to Skymet weather, isolated rains might occur over the northern districts of Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh.

Moderate to dense fog was also likely over Delhi, parts of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

(With agencies inputs)