Folding-fin Astra Mk2: India building stealth-ready missile for AMCA and Ghatak – How will it improve strike capability?

New Delhi: As India moves ahead with stealth fighter and combat drone programmes, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on a specialised version of the Astra Mk2 air-to-air missile. This new variant is being built with folding fins so it can fit inside the internal weapons bays of future stealth platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Ghatak unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

The project has been given high priority because stealth aircraft depend on carrying weapons internally. External weapons increase radar visibility, which reduces stealth advantage. By redesigning the Astra Mk2, India aims to maintain stealth for its next-generation platforms while allowing them to carry enough weapons for combat missions.

Solving stealth aircraft challenge

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Stealth fighters depend on smooth outer surfaces to reduce radar detection. Conventional air-to-air missiles come with fixed fins that take more space. This limits how many missiles can be stored inside a stealth aircraft.

To address this, DRDO engineers have developed a spring-loaded folding fin system for the Astra Mk2. The fins stay folded flat against the missile body while inside the aircraft. Once the missile is launched, the fins automatically open in mid-air. It allows the missile to stabilise and track its target.

This approach helps save space without affecting performance. It also allows stealth aircraft to internally carry more missiles.

More firepower for AMCA

The folding-fin design is expected to improve the AMCA’s internal firepower. Earlier estimates suggested the aircraft could internally carry four Astra Mk2 missiles. With the new compact design, it is now expected to carry up to six missiles inside its internal bays.

This increase allows pilots to engage multiple targets while maintaining stealth. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is working with the DRDO to fine-tune the size of the AMCA’s internal weapons bay based on the modified missile dimensions.

High-speed separation tests were also completed in late 2025. These tests ensured that the missile can be safely released at supersonic speeds without hitting the aircraft. Successful completion of these trials cleared an important technical step for integration.

Ghatak UCAV to internally carry Astra Mk2

The same folding-fin technology is also being prepared for the Ghatak unmanned combat aerial vehicle. Also known as the Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft, the Ghatak is a stealth flying-wing drone built for deep-strike missions.

The modified Astra Mk2 missiles will be carried inside the drone’s internal bay. This allows the Ghatak to defend itself against enemy aircraft while operating deep inside hostile airspace.

Work on integrating these missiles into the platform has moved faster after the Defence Acquisition Council approved the acquisition of four squadrons of the drone in March 2026.

Astra Mk2 performance boost

Apart from its folding fins, the Astra Mk2 offers improved combat performance. The missile uses a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, giving it a strike range between 160 and 200 kilometres.

The second pulse activates during the final phase of flight. This gives the missile extra speed and energy to track manoeuvring targets. The system improves the missile’s ability to intercept evasive aircraft.

The Astra Mk2 also features a home-grown Ku-band active radar seeker. This addition supports India’s effort to build advanced defence systems using domestic technology.

Next step: Astra Mk3 ‘Gandiva’

The folding-fin concept is also helping develop India’s next-generation Astra Mk3 missile, which is known as Gandiva. This missile is being developed specifically for stealth platforms.

The Astra Mk3 uses a Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet propulsion system. The DRDO conducted successful flight tests of this engine in April 2026 from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

This propulsion system allows the missile to adjust thrust during flight and maintain supersonic speeds up to Mach 4.5. The Astra Mk3 is expected to hit targets at distances of 300 to 350 kilometres.

The long-range capability allows the missile to target high-value aircraft such as airborne early warning and control platforms and mid-air refuellers.

With folding-fin Astra Mk2 and the upcoming Astra Mk3, India is moving toward stealth-compatible missile systems built for future air combat and deep-strike operations.