Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Files Nomination From Alinagar On BJP Ticket, Seeks People’s Blessings

Bihar Election 2025: Folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maithili Thakur has officially entered the political arena by filing her nomination papers from the Alinagar Assembly constituency in Darbhanga district for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Thakur shared her feelings after filing her nomination, expressing gratitude to the party leadership and the people of her constituency. “Today, I filed my nomination paper as the authorised candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Alinagar Assembly constituency. After the nomination, I participated in the blessing assembly organised in the dignified presence of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai ji. The warmth and blessings received from the people of the region are a source of inspiration for me,” she wrote.

Thakur further stated that she is committed to working for the service, development, and welfare of the people of Alinagar. She also thanked BJP workers, office-bearers, and supporters for their encouragement and presence during the nomination process.

Expressing her gratitude to the BJP leadership, she added, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire central and state leadership of the BJP and NDA for expressing their trust in me. I will continue to work with complete dedication to serve the people of Alinagar and take the BJP-NDA’s public welfare policies to every village and individual.”

The BJP on Wednesday had announced its second list of 12 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. With this, the party has declared 83 candidates out of the 101 seats it is contesting as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to the BJP’s list, apart from Maithili Thakur contesting from Alinagar, former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been fielded from the Buxar constituency.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.