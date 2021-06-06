Follow rules to avoid COVID-19 lockdown, knockdown: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday stressed the need for people to take care of themselves even as the state moves towards unlocking process from Monday, June 7.

In a virtual meeting with leading industrialists Thackeray said, "Neither a lockdown is required nor do we want to get knocked down by the virus. So all health related rules have to be followed."

The Shiv Sena leader claimed that the government was taking a "calculated risk" by relaxing the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state.

"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately. Some criteria and levels have been fixed and the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them," the CM was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further, Thackeray said that the state should set an example by showing that the industrial sector can function uninterrupted by following all COVID-19 norms during restrictions.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the industrialists present at the meeting welcomed the criteria of positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy to ease restrictions and the levels fixed.

Prominent among those who participated in the meeting included Uday Kotak, Sanjiv Bajaj, B Thiyagrajan, Naushad Forbes, Amit Kalyan,Ashok Hinduja, A N Subramanyam, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Goenka, Niranjan Hiranandani, along with the state government's COVID-19 task force members Sanjay oak and Shashank Joshi, PTI reported.

The state government issued a notification on Friday night announcing a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

As per the 'unlock' notification, in the first category are areas with positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent and they can open up completely. While in the fifth category areas, only essential shops will remain open and office attendance will be capped at 15 per cent.

