/‘Followed guidelines, never used…,’ IIT Bombay professor Doolla denies caste harassment allegations in Sahil Wakode suicide case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Doolla in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode, with the professor denying all allegations levelled against him.
According to sources, Doolla was questioned for around eight to 10 hours on Friday at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus in Powai, Mumbai.
During questioning, Doolla told investigators that he had followed the institute's prescribed guidelines and procedures while dealing with the student, sources said.
The professor also denied using any caste-based or derogatory language during his interactions with Sahil. He rejected the allegations against him and maintained that he had acted in accordance with institutional guidelines.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is expected to examine Doolla's statement alongside those of other individuals questioned in the case, as well as the evidence collected during the investigation.
The agency had earlier taken over the probe from Powai Police and has been examining digital and other evidence. Investigators have also questioned students, faculty members and staff connected with the case.
Sahil Wakode, a second-year IIT Bombay student, died by suicide on September 18.
Following his death, his family alleged that he had faced caste-based harassment and mental harassment at the institute. They also named Professor Doolla among those against whom they raised allegations.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the allegations as part of its probe into the student's death. Meanwhile investigation remains underway.
(with ANI inputs)
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