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  • /‘Followed guidelines, never used…,’ IIT Bombay professor Doolla denies caste harassment allegations in Sahil Wakode suicide case

‘Followed guidelines, never used…,’ IIT Bombay professor Doolla denies caste harassment allegations in Sahil Wakode suicide case

Deceased student's family alleged that he had faced caste-based harassment and mental harassment at the institute and named Professor Doolla. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
‘Followed guidelines, never used…,’ IIT Bombay professor Doolla denies caste harassment allegations in Sahil Wakode suicide case
Image Credit: IANS

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