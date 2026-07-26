Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Following Delhi student protest, Himachal teachers begin indefinite hunger strike in Shimla

Following Delhi student protest, Himachal teachers begin indefinite hunger strike in Shimla

He alleged nearly 200 primary schools in the state now frequently function without teachers as a result of the new deployment pattern.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Following Delhi student protest, Himachal teachers begin indefinite hunger strike in Shimla
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Post is misleading, misrepresents spokesperson's statement': MEA fact-checks viral claim on CJP protests
CJP protest Jantar Mantar5 min ago
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi23 min ago
3
Pankaj Tripathi41 min ago
4
Donald Trump45 min ago
5
3rd T20I IND vs ZIM51 min ago