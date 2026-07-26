/Following Delhi student protest, Himachal teachers begin indefinite hunger strike in Shimla

Thousands of primary teachers from across Himachal Pradesh gathered at Shimla's historic Chaura Maidan on Sunday, marking the culmination of a 15-day statewide foot march with the launch of a major protest against the state government's School Complex System.
Federation leaders announced an indefinite relay hunger strike that will continue until their demands are met.
The protest, organised by the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation, drew serving and retired teachers, mid-day meal workers, multi-task workers and other education sector employees.
Federation leaders said teachers from remote tribal regions, including Pangi and Dodra Kwar, also joined the agitation.
At the heart of the protest is the teachers' demand to roll back the School Complex System, introduced by the state government in September 2025, under which multiple primary, middle and senior secondary schools have been brought under a single administrative head.
Federation leaders alleged the policy has weakened primary education by reducing schools' administrative autonomy and disrupting teacher deployment.
Federation president Ramesh Sharma said the system has replaced the earlier one-principal-per-school structure with a single principal now overseeing 15 to 20 schools, a shift he said has hurt several categories of staff, including JBT teachers, nursery teachers and other employees.
He alleged nearly 200 primary schools in the state now frequently function without teachers as a result of the new deployment pattern.
Federation office-bearers began an indefinite relay hunger strike from Sunday outside the Directorate of School Education in Shimla.
Sharma said the strike would continue until the government withdraws the complex system and addresses the federation's other pending demands, warning that the agitation would intensify further if their concerns continue to be ignored.
He noted that the movement had deliberately been organised during summer vacation, and Sunday's protest was held specifically to avoid disrupting students' regular classes.
Sharma pointed to earlier rounds of negotiation, alleging that teachers had previously called off agitations based on assurances from the Education Minister and Chief Minister that were ultimately not honoured.
Federation leaders claimed more than 15,000 people took part in Sunday's gathering, and thanked panchayat representatives, local residents, media personnel and various employee organisations for their support through the 15-day march.
They further claimed that around 20,000 serving primary teachers and nearly 40,000 retired teachers, along with Anganwadi workers and other employees, are backing the movement putting total support at close to one lakh people.
The protest coincided with Kargil Vijay Diwas, with Sharma paying tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict.
Prakash, a specially-abled primary teacher from Karsog in Mandi district who travelled to the protest in a wheelchair, said the 15-day foot march began on July 11 and concluded in Shimla on Sunday.
He said teachers remain hopeful that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will honour an earlier assurance to visit the protest site and address their concerns, potentially announcing a withdrawal of the complex system.
The federation has warned that the agitation will continue until the government formally withdraws the School Complex System and meets their other pending demands.
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