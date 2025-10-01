Food Fight Gone Wrong: Delhi Man Faces Police For Not Paying Bill; Check What Happened Next

New Delhi: A late-night food delivery in Delhi’s Narela turned into a police case after a drunk customer refused to pay. The man, identified as Rishi Kumar, a school teacher, not only declined payment but also misbehaved with the delivery partner and later with police officers.

According to police, delivery agent Arjun called them on Monday evening after Kumar allegedly took the order by force, refused to pay, and abused him. When two policemen arrived, Kumar, who was heavily intoxicated, misbehaved with them as well.

He was taken to the police station, where a medical test confirmed he was drunk.

CCTV footage from outside Kumar’s building showed policemen forcibly escorting him down the stairs, while the delivery partner stood nearby. The video, which also captured policemen verbally abusing Kumar, went viral online, sparking questions about the manner in which he was taken away.

Police maintain the action followed Arjun’s complaint, as the incident escalated from a food delivery dispute to a case of misconduct and intoxication.

"ASI Deshpal and Constable Ravish were dispatched to attend the call. Upon arrival, the caller (Arjun) alleged that the individuals physically assaulted him," the police statement said.

Police said Rishi Kumar, a school teacher, verbally abused officers when they questioned him about the food delivery dispute. He appeared to be drunk and refused to go with them, forcing the policemen to take him to a hospital.

A medical examination confirmed he was intoxicated.

The delivery partner, Arjun, chose not to file a complaint as he had more orders to complete. With no case registered, police said Kumar was counselled and later sent home.