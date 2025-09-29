India Win Asia Cup Final: India scripted history by clinching yet another Asia Cup trophy on Sunday after it defeated Pakistan in a thrilling encounter. However, India's decision not to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, sparked a meme fest on social media. While Naqvi fumed and left the ground with the trophy, netizens trolled Pakistan and its players for their pettiness.

Ideally, in case of India's refusal, Naqvi should have allowed any other official to present the trophy to the winning team. However, he displayed cheapness as he ran away with the trophy. Team India was handed over the trophy privately by the officials later in the night. Post this, netizens trolled Pakistan and Haris Rauf.

Rauf was singled out because during the last match, he had gestured about Pakistan downing Indian jets during Operation Sindoor. Now, netizens remarked that Naqvi and Rauf should take the Trophy to Pakistan and fool their public just like their Army Chief Asim Munir. For context, while Pakistan pleaded for a ceasefire with India after its 11 PAF bases were struck by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, its Army Chief Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed it as their victory. Therefore, the Indians asked the Pakistanis to take the trophy and claim that they won the Asia Cup final.

India’s victory in the Asia Cup final over Pakistan on Sunday (September 28) was marred by unprecedented controversy after captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his team never received the tournament trophy. The bizarre sequence of events left players and fans stunned, with the post-match presentation delayed for over an hour before ending without the customary celebrations.

The Indian cricket team refused to take the trophy from Moshin Naqvi.



Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Gill and Sharma said to Haris Rauf



Take the trophy and fool your public like your field marshal. pic.twitter.com/MkBFI92s0g — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) September 28, 2025

Addressing the media after the win, Suryakumar said he had never witnessed such a situation in his cricketing journey. “For a champion team to be denied the trophy is something unheard of. We fought hard, playing two intense games in as many days, and I felt the boys deserved the recognition. I don’t want to say much more, but it was disappointing,” he remarked.

The drama reportedly stemmed from tensions between the Indian camp and the tournament organisers. Sources suggest that the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s Interior Minister. The Indian team decided not to receive the trophy from Naqvi because Pakistan supported cross-border terrorism in India.

Before the ceremony, India’s management had inquired who would be presenting the silverware. They indicated willingness to receive it from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi is said to have rejected the proposal. When Naqvi finally stepped onto the dais, the Indian side made clear they would not accept the trophy from him. Moments later, the trophy was discreetly removed from the venue, leaving the champions without their prize. What should have been a night of celebration instead ended in diplomatic drama, raising questions about cricket administration in the region.