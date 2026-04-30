For 'street fighter' Mamata Banerjee, why this election in West Bengal is being called her battle of a lifetime

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has built her political journey around direct encounters with power, often stepping into situations that most leaders leave to their teams. Over the years, her style has been rooted in action, whether in government offices, on the streets or in legal battles that become a national talking point.

On February 4, she appeared before the Supreme Court in a case related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing the bench, she questioned the pace of the exercise and said the process should not have been completed within a few months when it usually takes much longer. She argued as someone speaking for the people of her state.

Dressed in a simple handloom saree and slippers, with a black stole around her neck, she used the moment to raise concerns about voter rights and administrative timing. It was another example of how she brings political issues into public and institutional spaces herself, instead of relying only on written submissions or party representatives.

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A month before this court appearance, during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political consultancy working with the her Trinamool Congress (TMC), she went to the residence of its co-founder in Kolkata. She later left with a green folder and a laptop, stating that party documents were being accessed and raising questions about the role of central agencies in political investigations.

These incidents show a pattern that has followed her throughout her career. Mamata is often seen stepping into the middle of disputes, especially when she believes her party or state is the target.

The street fighter image

From the early stages of her political life, she has been known for her confrontational style. As a youth leader in the Congress, she took part in protests during the Emergency era and became known for standing on the bonnet of J P Narayan’s vehicle during demonstrations.

Later, she broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC in 1998. It was the beginning of a new phase in her political career. Her influence grew further during the Singur agitation, where she led a protest against land acquisition. That movement helped her connect with farmers and landowners across the state.

Observers say she stands out because she is willing to participate in protests, unlike many other leaders. Her approach, according to them, involves being present on the ground during confrontations. And this builds her public image.

Political style and control

Those who know her personally say she belongs to a rare category of leaders who rose through direct resistance to established systems. They say her leadership shows a long history of political movements in West Bengal where confrontation has been part of public life.

Her approach has also influenced how elections in the state are seen. Over time, contests have come to be seen as larger political battles between the state and the Centre, especially with the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a strong challenger.

Changes within the party

Within the TMC, Mamata has gradually moved decision-making into a more centralised structure. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee has taken on an important organisational role in recent years, especially in managing ground-level operations.

This restructuring has also seen changes within the party. Several senior leaders have left for the BJP, including Suvendu Adhikari, who was once close to her and later emerged as one of her main political opponents.

Governance and public image

During her early years in office after 2011, Mamata worked on welfare programmes and administrative reforms. Schemes related to education, women’s welfare and financial assistance were introduced during this period.

Over time, her government has also faced criticism over corruption allegations involving several leaders and administrative challenges in sectors such as education. At the same time, the state government has continued to run its own welfare schemes along with central programmes.

Those who have worked with her describe her as quick in decision-making and closely involved in day-to-day governance. Officials say she responds directly to field experiences and public interactions, sometimes leading to sudden policy changes.

Campaigning for a decisive election

In the recently concluded assembly election campaign, she took an active role by addressing public meetings, holding roadshows and covering multiple districts across the state. Her campaign made her the face of the political contest.

With voting over and exit polls suggesting either a close contest or a setback for her party, all eyes are on the counting day – which is scheduled for May 4.