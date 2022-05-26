हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sibal had yesterday claimed that he had quit the Congress on May 16. Since then, senior MP Kapil Sibal has been bargaining with various parties seeking 'support'. It is learnt that Before seeking Akhilesh Yadav's support, Kapil Sibal came to Kalighat and sought support from Mamata Banerjee. However, it was clear from the TMC camp that Kapil will have to join the party to get support. But Kapil had no intention of writing his name in Trinamool. In this atmosphere, Sibal meet trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee but the talk did not move forward. 

The former Congress leader then approached Akhilesh Yadav.  Akhilesh said he would support Sibal. However, Akhilesh also said that Kapil will not have to join the Samajwadi Party for him. In this atmosphere, Kapil Sibal filed his nomination to the Rajya Sabha yesterday alongside Akhilesh. 

According to sources, the Trinamool Congress' talks with Kapil Sibal had been going on for a few months. He told a Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP that he no longer wanted to become a Rajya Sabha member on a Congress ticket. He asked whether the Trinamool would support him. But at that time, Sibal did not make it clear that he was seeking support without joining the party. However, when Sibal wanted to submit his nomination as an independent, Mamata-Abhishek said that the Trinamool would not support Kapil if he did not join the TMC camp directly. Meanwhile, Kapil said, "I want to make my point in Parliament as an independent voice."

It is to be noted that as a lawyer, The Trinamool's relationship with Kapil is long standing. Kapil Sibal has fought many cases for the State Government and also for the Trinamool. Mamata wanted to push back the Congress by bringing Sibal into the party. It is learnt that the last time Mamata went to Delhi, she met Kapil Sibal. However, both sides stuck to their positions and did not move forward.

