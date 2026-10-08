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'Forced into Russian army’: Telangana woman appeals to Centre to bring husband home

She further claimed that Kishan contacted her over the phone and informed her that he had been sent to a conflict zone near the Ukraine border.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
'Forced into Russian army’: Telangana woman appeals to Centre to bring husband home

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